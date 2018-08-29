Changes at Cajun Field, Ragin Cajun Store to know before Game Day Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Eric Maron, Senior Communications Representative with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, stopped by this morning to discuss changes at Cajun Field ahead of the Cajuns' home opener against Grambling State on Saturday.

Sarah Armentor with the Ragin Cajuns Store also talked about the store's new location on Johnston Street.

For more information on these changes, visit RaginCajuns.com or on their Facebook page @RaginCajuns.