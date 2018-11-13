Catholic Charities of Acadiana in need of donations for nightly shelter Video

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) - Catholic Charities of Acadiana opened a low barrier shelter here in March . That means the shelter is open every night of the year and is available to any person who needs it.

They’ve been averaging 30 additional people ever night, and without any additional funding for this service the charity is in need of donations.

“We have excepted on average an extra 30 individuals per night, and that’s provided a sweet burden on what we do," says Ben Broussard with The Catholic Charities of Acadiana . "We’ve seen that need and we’ve jumped in immediately. We’re thrilled to meet the need, but we are now asking the community to come forward and help us with the work we do."

They accept donations of new shirts, socks, underwear and other clothing. “Anything that someone living on the streets would need,” says Broussard.

Seven months ago, the charity opened a low barrier shelter open to anyone in need of a safe place to sleep.

Broussard says, “ If you are on the street and you are in need of a safe place to rest, then we have it for you here. We have been taking on this additional burden joyfully but we certainly encourage the community to support us in the work we do.”