Catholic Charities of Acadiana facilities take in water

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- St. Joseph Shelter for Men and St. Michael Center for Veterans sustained approximately an inch of water.

The nonprofit organization said the water damage made worse by waves from passing vehicles. This facility offers shelter to over 100 men each night.

Donations are being asked for community donations to assist with repairs. Donations can be made here.

