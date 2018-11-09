Cast of CBS Drama "Seal Team" gives back to veterans

During News 10's interview with CBS "Seal Team" cast member and Acadiana native Judd Lormand, the word "authenticity" came up frequently.

Lormand explained that the writers, producers, and, most importantly, the actors all strive to make sure every movement, word, and interaction looks real because it matters to people they respect so much: military and veterans.

He says they have about half a dozen SEALS and Delta Force special ops people with them on set at all times.

That has made them more acutely aware of what U.S. troops must endure.

Lormand has always been a supporter of our troops and veterans, but he and the cast spend much of their free time volunteering with causes that support the American military.

He works with the USO, they visit the docks during Fleet Week, and they participate with a program that builds houses for veterans.

He says the greatest compliment he gets is when a member of the military or a veteran tells them what a great job they are doing telling accurate stories.

Lormand says it feels like the show is "doing right by them."

A special perk of being a "Seal Team" cast member was a bucket list moment for Lormand.

He and Toni Trucks helped present prizes for the Veterans' Day edition of "The Price Is Right."

Lormand says the audience was comprised of veterans who had no idea "Seal Team" cast members were there that day.

He describes the scene when he and Trucks appeared, saying the crowd erupted when they realized what was happening.

You can watch the Veterans' Day edition of "The Price Is Right" featuring Judd Lormand and Toni Trucks on Friday, November 9, at 10 AM on KLFY News 10.

