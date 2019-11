Carlee Alm-LaBar has conceded to Josh Guillory in the race for Lafayette Mayor President.

During her speech, Alm-LaBar confessed that the reality of the election results had not yet sunk in, but she is now looking forward to the future.

“I’m not even that sad, I’m more like okay, what’s next.”

Before accepting a job in the private sector, Alm-Labar most recently served as the Director of Planning and Development for the Lafayette Consolidated Government.