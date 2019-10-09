Carencro Police ramping up fight against blight

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- A vacant home in Lafayette Parish caught fire as it was being demolished on Tuesday. The fire chief, David Mouton says workers tearing it down dropped a bed on a container that exploded. Reportedly, the house was riddled with hypodermic needles.

The fire chief says they went in prepared. “With the police chief on scene he advised us of the house and the drug house and everything they’ve done. He warned our guys of the needles and canisters they have in there,” Mouton stated.

Police Chief David Anderson says his department was contacted about suspected drug activity at the home both before and after it was vacant. “We did make multiple arrests at that location and then what we did was contact the City of Carencro; worked with them to start getting that house torn down and removed,” Anderson added.

Chief Anderson says he’s going to start to get such blighted properties torn down.

“Hopefully, in the future, the owners of the property will come in and maybe some new residences can come and build there,” Anderson explained.