Carencro man arrested in connection with August shooting in Arnaudville

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 17-year-old suspect is facing a principal to attempted second degree murder charge in connection with an Aug. 10, 2019, shooting on Orphe Guidry Road.
During their investigation St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies identified Dillon Derousselle, of Carencro, as a suspect.
On Tuesday evening, following the execution of the warrant, he was arrested by SMPSO detectives.
Following his arrest, Derousselle was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. His is bond was set at $70,000.00.