Diana K. Lennon says her 17-year-old daughter received a text message asking if she would like to do advertising services for a company.

Her daughter then sent the text to her.

Diana then applied for the job using the link provided and was shortly approved.

She then responded to questions asked by the scammer.

Diana K. Lennon says, “One was ‘How long do you want to have the wrap on your car.’ They were going to wrap it in Red Bull. You could either do a decal or a little side panel or the whole thing. ‘How long.. how big of a decal did you want on your car and do you drive around town.'”

After Diana’s response, they sent her the amount she would make.

“The pay was a good amount a week probably $400 a week.. something like that and I’m like wow that’s really good,” Diana explains.

A check was then to be mailed to her.

Diana adds, “We’re going to send you a check and you’re going to deposit that check which is right here and you’re going to keep $500 and you’re going to send us X-amount of dollars and we will contact the wrap person and set you up.”

Little did Diana know, the check was fake.

“Once the check is deposited they stop payment on the check. And in addition they have your check information the checking account information and they said they’d take what’s in your account. So now you’ve lost.. once that happens you’ve lost the money that they’ve sent you’ve lost the $500 you’ve sent them for the wrap and you’ve lost money out of your checking account, ” says Diana.