Local

Car flips, shuts down one lane of traffic on I-10 eastbound near Louisiana Avenue

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 04:36 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 04:39 PM CDT

A crash has shut down one lane of I-10 eastbound in Lafayette, according to State Police. 

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. at mm 115 near the Louisiana Avenue exit.  

The driver of a vehicle was injured after his vehicle flipped on the roadway, police said.

Police said one lane will remain closed until the vehicle can be recovered. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center