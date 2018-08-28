Car flips, shuts down one lane of traffic on I-10 eastbound near Louisiana Avenue

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Viewer submitted photo)

A crash has shut down one lane of I-10 eastbound in Lafayette, according to State Police.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. at mm 115 near the Louisiana Avenue exit.

The driver of a vehicle was injured after his vehicle flipped on the roadway, police said.

Police said one lane will remain closed until the vehicle can be recovered.