Car flips, shuts down one lane of traffic on I-10 eastbound near Louisiana Avenue
A crash has shut down one lane of I-10 eastbound in Lafayette, according to State Police.
It happened just after 3:00 p.m. at mm 115 near the Louisiana Avenue exit.
The driver of a vehicle was injured after his vehicle flipped on the roadway, police said.
Police said one lane will remain closed until the vehicle can be recovered.
