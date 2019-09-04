Candidate for Acadia Parish Clerk of Court claims election signs being stolen

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The race for Acadia Parish Clerk of Court continues to build steam.

Emily Stoma and Robert “Robby” Barousse are the candidates running for the position.

However, one of those candidates says they’re having problems with people stealing election signs.

Stoma said, “It’s very upsetting to me as an individual that has chosen to run for a public office to have my signs stolen.”

Stoma posted on her public Facebook page last week that she was disappointed to see that “lawn signs were stolen from our supporters in Crowley, Rayne, Iota and Estherwood.”

“Signs being stolen… there was three additional ones in Crowley this morning along Highway 90 so I’m going to go back and give specific locations and it’s on private properties… people that I have permission to have the signs there,” explained Stoma.



Robert “Robby” Barousse said, “We haven’t got any calls on any signs being pulled up, and I can assure you, no one from my campaign is pulling up signs. We’re trying to keep up putting mine down because we’re having such a demand for them.”

Barousse said his office hasn’t received any complaints about election signs being removed.

“A sign cannot be on public property,” Barousse added. “It has to be 600 feet from the poll. That’s pretty much all the calls we get.”

Stoma said she has surveillance pictures of someone who took one of her signs.

“We were just riding through town and saw the three signs gone,” said Stoma. “They were there yesterday, and they’re gone today.”

Stoma said she has reported the locations of the stolen signs to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If you see anyone taking or damaging an election sign, you’re urged to contact your local law enforcement agency.