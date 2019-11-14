Cameron Parish ferry to close for three weeks

Live Now
CAMERON, La. (KLFY) – The Department of Transportation and Development said Cameron Parish’s ferry service on La. 27 will be closed for three weeks. Officials said the ferry’s cooling system is being repaired.

The repairs, which are weather-dependent, will happen in dry dock, as per the U.S. Coast Guard. The closure of the ferry is disruptive due to it being the only crossing point on the Calcasieu River south of Lake Charles.

Motorists are advised to check the status of the ferry at the DOTD’s website here, or to call 511 prior to their trip.

