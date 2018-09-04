Camera captures robber on his knees attempting to open cash register while business was closed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: NIPD

New Iberia Police responded to a business burglary on East St. Peter Street just after midnight.

Police Chief Todd D'Albor said an individual broke into the business and got away with "very little."

In pictures released by the police department, the suspect is seen behind the counter on his knees at the register.

D'Albor said the suspect broke open the register.

The business was closed, D'Albor said, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information on this suspect is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 369-2306, the PD Hotline 369-TIPS or CrimeStoppers at 364-TIPS.

