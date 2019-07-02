Calling all filmmakers- Southern Screen Festival Film submission deadline approaching

LAFAYETTE, La.- Southern Screen, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the art and education of storytelling through film, music, podcast, and other entertainment mediums, is accepting film submissions for the ninth annual Southern Screen Festival held in Lafayette, Louisiana, until the final deadline, which will be Friday, July 12.

Southern Screen began accepting film submissions for this year’s festival in March. The organization accepts all types of films including narrative features, documentaries, short films, animations, music videos, web series, TV pilots, and student films. The fee for submitting a feature length film is $50, short film is $40, student feature is $30, student short is $30.

This year’s festival will take place beginning Thursday, November 7, to Sunday, November 10, 2019. Attendees of the annual festival can expect multimedia entertainment, such as movies, live music, workshops, networking events, and much more.

For more information about Southern Screen or to submit your film for the 2019 Southern Screen Festival, visit southernscreen.org