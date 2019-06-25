California woman dies from injuries suffered in crash in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman from California is dead due to the injuries she suffered in Iberia Parish earlier in June.

The crash happened on LA Hwy 674 near Blanchard Road in Iberia Parish.

State Police sat that as Delcenia Reyes was entering a curve to the left, her vehicle overturned off the roadway to the right.

Reyes was not restrained and suffered severe injuries at the time of the accidents.

State troopers say they were notified on June 24 that Reyes died because of her injuries.

It’s not known if impairment was a factor in the crash.