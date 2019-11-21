Calcasieu Parish seeking information on severed head found in 2018

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office are seeking information about a severed head found in March 2018 near Hackberry.

The head is known to be female, and the LSU FACES lab has completed a facial reconstruction composite. The lab has not been able to get a DNA match from state databases. The woman is believed to be white or Hispanic between the ages of 30 and 50 with medium-length brown hair.

Her head was discovered on the side of LA. 27, between mileposts 59 and 60, on March 1, 2018. Her time of death is believed to be one to six weeks prior to that discovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office at (337) 477-7437.