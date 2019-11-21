Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Calcasieu Parish seeking information on severed head found in 2018

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office are seeking information about a severed head found in March 2018 near Hackberry.

The head is known to be female, and the LSU FACES lab has completed a facial reconstruction composite. The lab has not been able to get a DNA match from state databases. The woman is believed to be white or Hispanic between the ages of 30 and 50 with medium-length brown hair.

Her head was discovered on the side of LA. 27, between mileposts 59 and 60, on March 1, 2018. Her time of death is believed to be one to six weeks prior to that discovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office at (337) 477-7437.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories