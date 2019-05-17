Cajundome clarifies bag policy before upcoming concerts & events Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - There may be some confusion over what you're allowed to bring into the Cajundome for UL's graduation ceremony on Friday, or any upcoming events.

At University of Louisiana Athletic events, ladies are required to bring in a clear purse.

However at the Cajundome, that's not the case.

"We've got a really jam packed Fall coming up," said Casey White, Marketing Director for the Cajundome.

You may have heard the buzz...

The Cajundome is slammed with upcoming events and concerts, starting this weekend with UL's graduation Friday and Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr. on Saturday.

- August 18 is going to be Kidz Bop.

- August 30 is Chris Stapleton.

- September 3 is Backstreet Boys.

- September 5 is Chris Young.

- September 22 is Carrie Underwood.

- October 3 is Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris.

But lately, there's been some confusion surrounding what type of bags you can bring into the 13,000 capacity facility for these upcoming events..

"We don't have a restriction as to what women can carry in, however we do search bags, all bags," said Pam DeVille, Director of the Cajundome.

Cajundome officials say say as long as it's not a big bag, you can bring it in.

However, at places like Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, they have a specific ' Geaux Clear Policy .'

Which they say is meant to "speed up gate entry and enhance fan safety."

The Mercedes Benz Superdome has a clear bag policy as well.

"Why have all that extra baggage?" questioned Lisa Blackburn.

"Yeah who wants that!" said Stephanie Majesty.

These 2 women say whenever they go to a concert anywhere, they try to take as little as possible inside, besides their phones.

"I usually give my ID, license and my credit card to my boyfriend, if I don't have my purse and don't feel like carrying anything," said Majesty.

"The more tickets we sell to all of these shows, the better the opportunites are for us to bring more artists," said DeVille.

Offiicals with the Cajundome also say they have a great relationship with local law enforcement, who supports them at all their big concerts and events.

Pam and Casey also mentioned they have 3 more concerts to announce this year.

They tell News 10, if you're a fan of Country, Christian or Rock music, you will be very happy with the announcement.

