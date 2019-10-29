‘Cajun Navy 2016’ changes name

Live Now
Cajun Navy 2016 has announced a name change to Pinnacle Search and Rescue, effective immediately.

The re-branding begins the next chapter in the group’s history serving and assisting in search and rescue efforts in Louisiana and adjacent areas.

In a social media post, the group says it will continue with the same logo, and same volunteers.

CEO Jon Bridges Sr said it was time to separate themselves.

“With so many different organizations using the “Cajun Navy” moniker, it’s time to set ourselves apart, so there’s no confusion about who we are.”

The name change comes only one week after the founder of ‘America’s Cajun Navy’ John Billiot Jr. was arrested in Lafayette Parish for allegedly withholding funds raised for buying Christmas presents for children.

Billiot was booked on charges of felony theft by fraud and misappropriation of funds.

He was later released after posting a $7,500 bond.

