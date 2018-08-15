Local

Cajun French Music Association Awards kick off this weekend

Posted: Aug 15, 2018 12:23 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2018 12:30 PM CDT

It all starts Friday night, Acadiana. The Cajun French Music Association is hosting its annual Le Cajun Awards ceremony and festival in Rayne.

The CFMA will introduce its hall of fame inductees on Friday night as well as well as the Le Cajun Award winners.

The festival kicks off on Saturday with a full day of music and events from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

