Cajun Field bus stop shifted to M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park starting Monday

Starting Monday, the first day of the fall semester at UL Lafayette, bus routes from Cajun Field to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus will begin in front of M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park

The move, from an area near the northwest corner of the football stadium, is designed to reduce parking congestion associated with Cajundome events, according to the University’s Office of Transportation Services.

A covered waiting area also is being planned by Moore Field. Bus riders should park at Cajun Field near Bertrand Drive instead of Cajundome Boulevard. They are encouraged to enter the Cajun Field parking lot from Bertrand and Reinhardt drives and West Congress Street, rather than Cajundome Boulevard.

Representatives from the University’s Office of Transportation Services will help direct traffic inside the lot and answer questions. Signage will direct students.

Stops at Bourgeois Hall and on Rex Street remain the same.

Regular University bus hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.