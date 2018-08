Caddo Confederate monument vandalized Video

Another monument in Caddo parish was recently vandalized.

KTAL News Channel 6 is reporting that the vandalism was on the monument for a week before the United Daughter's of Confederacy had the words removed.

Security cameras outside the courthouse were not working because of a lightning strike so they are still searching for who is responsible.

Recently a federal judge denied the UDC's appeal to block the removal of the monument.