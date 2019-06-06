Local

Business closures in Acadiana due to Thursday's severe weather

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 08:06 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 02:11 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - As strong storms rolled through Acadiana Thursday morning, there are a number of business closures reported throughout the area.

  • VA Clinic & Campus B Mental Health in Lafayette is closed today. So is the VA Clinic in Jennings.
  • St. Francis Diner in New Iberia is closed today.

 

Click here for flash flooding pictures

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center