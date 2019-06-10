Bunkie woman arrested after allegedly shooting boyfriend in throat Sunday morning

A Bunkie woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her boyfriend following a verbal altercation Sunday morning.

27-year-old Brittney Franklin was arrested for attempted second degree murder and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Reports from KALB TV says it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Wavell Street.

Bunkie Police, Cottonport Police and the Bunkie Fire and Rescue responded and found a male suspect with a gunshot wound to the throat.

He was taken to the hospital where he is currently being treated in intensive care.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now