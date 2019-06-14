Bunkie man arrested new sexual assault charge, booked on similar charge in 2018
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Bunkie man was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Center Wednesday on one count of aggravated crime against nature.
As of Thursday evening, Fillmore Wright Jr. faced no bond.
This is not the first time the 41-year-old suspect has faced sex crime charges.
In January, 2018, Wright was arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office deputies on allegations of assaulting a child.
The victim was under 10 year old when the alleged assault occurred, authorities said.
Wright reportedly admitted to assaulting the child during an interview with detectives, St. Landry Parish Bobby Guidroz said. In that case, Wright was booked on a $150,000 bond.
This is a developing story.
