Build-A-Bear ‘pay your age’ returns with limits

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has announced the return of its popular Pay Your Age event, but limits have been put in place.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stores across the United States were forced to turn away customers after a massive response to last year’s event.

Pay Your Age will be a ticketed event this year. Shoppers must be a Bonus Club member and complete a new birthday profile on Build-A-Bear’s website .

They will then be prompted to enter to win a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of about 200,000 tickets.

The deadline to enter the sweepstakes is midnight Sunday, June 16.

People who receive a ticket will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24 through June 28 and get one stuffed toy per child present.

There is a limit of two bears per ticket.

For children up to 23 months old, the cost per bear will be $1.

Everyone else pays their age in dollars with a max of $29. Certain items are excluded.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now