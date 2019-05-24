BSEE director Scott Angelle weighs in on Louisiana oil industry

On the heels of President Donald Trump's announcement in Lake Charles regarding LNG exports and America's energy dominance, longtime Louisiana politician Scott Angelle is taking a position as well.

The current director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in Washington DC or BSEE which oversees the safety of energy production in the Gulf of Mexico visited Baton Rouge to have a conversation about a production area of the Gulf of Mexico that's been in steep decline.

Angelle says overall last year was the best production year ever in the history of the Gulf of Mexico, but he says that came primarily because of deep water drilling.

Drilling in the shallow water province he says has been in steep decline for some time, but Angelle says, with new management methods, that can change.

"When we talk about the shallow water province of the Gulf of Mexico we're talking about those areas that were primarily serviced out of Houma, Morgan City, New Iberia, Abbeville, Delcambre, and Cameron. Since 1947 we've been drilling wells in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. We've drilled nearly 50,000 wells in that particular province so it's a well picked over province. The key is to recognize that there's still some opportunities there if we will manage the province accordingly," Angelle explains.

He also says that one important factor is to make sure that it is competitive.

Angelle will be providing his research to the state senate natural resources committee and his knowledge of the Gulf of Mexico to the nation's capital as well.



