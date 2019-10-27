Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bryson “Cupid” Bernard named UL Lafayette Homecoming parade Grand Marshal

Local
Posted: / Updated:

UL Lafayette has announced the Grand Marshal for the 2019 Homecoming Parade.

Alum and Lafayette native Bryson “Cupid” Bernard will serve as Grand Marshal for the parade which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2 and rolls down Johnston St. and St. Mary Blvd.

The parade will begin at Blackham Coliseum and end by the Alumni Center, the university announced.

The Louisiana legend known for his line dance staple “The Cupid Shuffle” will also participate in events throughout the week including Yell Like Hell, Paint the Town Red (schools) and the Block Party.

For a full listing of all UL Lafayette homecoming week activities, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories