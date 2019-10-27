Bryson “Cupid” Bernard named UL Lafayette Homecoming parade Grand Marshal

UL Lafayette has announced the Grand Marshal for the 2019 Homecoming Parade.

Alum and Lafayette native Bryson “Cupid” Bernard will serve as Grand Marshal for the parade which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2 and rolls down Johnston St. and St. Mary Blvd.

The parade will begin at Blackham Coliseum and end by the Alumni Center, the university announced.

The Louisiana legend known for his line dance staple “The Cupid Shuffle” will also participate in events throughout the week including Yell Like Hell, Paint the Town Red (schools) and the Block Party.

For a full listing of all UL Lafayette homecoming week activities, click here.