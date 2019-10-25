Broussard PD warns ‘zero tolerance’ concerning homecoming pranks

Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Broussard Police Department wants students to planning weekend homecoming pranks to think again.

The department said it has been made aware of possible “rivalries” that encourage illegal activity ranging from egging and toilet-papering property to shooting paintball guns.

“Our team will have a zero-tolerance approach to any activities that negatively affect our community, and will result in arrests being made, parents, and school administrations being notified,” the department said on its Facebook page.

“Parents, please educate your teenagers and ensure they are aware of our stance.”

