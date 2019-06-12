Local

Broussard PD search for hit and run suspect

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 09:25 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:25 AM CDT

BROUSSARD, La. - Broussard police are needing help in finding a hit and run suspect. 

The accident occurred in Cypress Crossing Subdivision in Broussard. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on David Thibodeaux Rd on a nearby security camera.

The picture above is the suspects car. It will have damages to the front passenger side of the vehicle and will be missing the passenger headlight.

If anyone has any information, contact Broussard Police at (337) 837-6259.

 

Video Center