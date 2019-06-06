BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY) - Many streets in Breaux Bridge flooded today. One church on Reese Street has flood water in every room.



“It’s crazy how fast the water outside went down. Then inside it went down super fast because like I said it was up to the baseboards when we first came in,” said Kylie Louviere.

She was one of the first parishioners to arrive at Bridge Fellowship Church this morning.

“If I opened the door, I felt like more water would have come in, but it was pretty much at the same level as it was outside," she said.



Several streets in Breaux Bridge saw flooding today. Terry Colgate, a Breaux Bridge resident captured drone footage of the Bridge Street area. He tells me he’s never seen flooding like this.



Bridge Fellowship Church did see flooding in 2016, but nothing like today.

“This area in the sanctuary wasn’t affected as bad as that because if I recall we didn’t have to take up the carpet,” Louviere said.



The church says they have contacted their insurance agency and hope to complete repairs soon.

