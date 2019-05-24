BRIDGE CLOSURE: Butte LaRose pontoon bridge will be closed Sunday at 12:00 pm until further notice (Photo: bridgehunter.com) [ + - ] Video

(St. Martinville, LA.)- Upon the advice of Parish consultant engineers and the Parish's Public Works Department, Parish President Chester R. Cedars has ordered the closure of the Butte LaRose pontoon bridge, effective at noon on Sunday, May 26, 2019. The closure is due to the effects of the current high water conditions on the structural integrity of the pontoon bridge.

The closure of the pontoon bridge will stay in effect until further notice and until the water recedes to a more manageable level.

Any questions associated with the Order should be directed to the St. Martin Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808.

