Brian Pope sentenced on three counts of malfeasance, acquitted on one count of perjury

LAFAYETTE, La. KLF- (KLFY)- Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope was sentenced today for three counts of malfeasance.

Pope was sentenced by a district judge to three years in the Lafayette Parish Jail, but all but one year was suspended.

He must complete 240 hours of community service, pay a $1,500 fine, plus court costs and $11,700 in restitution.

He faces three years of probation, which will be served concurrent with his jail sentence. He does not have to begin his jail sentence until June 28, 2019.

Pope has two years to pay restitution, fine and court fees.

He was acquitted on one count of perjury.

In October, Pope was found guilty of four felony charges of perjury and malfeasance in office stemming from a public records request in 2015 by a local newspaper.

The perjury guilty verdict was about Pope lying during a deposition about authorizing a mass email distribution from his office email address.

The convictions of malfeasance were about Pope using public funds from his office to pay attorneys.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now