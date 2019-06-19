Brian Pope sentenced on malfeasance charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Suspended City Marshal Brian Pope was sentenced today in district court on charges dating back more than a year.

One charge of perjury was overturned; Pope was sentenced one year in the Lafayette Parish jail for three counts of malfeasance

After nearly five hours in the district courthouse, suspended City Marshal Brian Pope walked out “feeling good” after Judge David Smith issued his sentence.

For three counts of malfeasance, three years in the parish jail, all suspended but one year, 240 hours of community service, $1,500 fine plus court costs, $11,700 in restitution and three years probation

Judge David Smith did, however, overturn one count of perjury.

"Which were the highlights of the state’s cases have been set aside, and he’s been found not guilty," Pope’s defense attorney, Brett Grayson, said.

John McLindon who also represents Pope said he is confident the malfeasance charges will be reversed at the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.

"Malfeasance requires intent. It’s one thing if Mr. Pope went and did something without seeking advice. He sought advice from his lawyer," McLindon said. "And I’m sorry, the jury and the judge didn’t get it. But we will get those reversed at the Court of Appeal. I can pretty much guarantee you that.".

Pope's defense team will begin drafting that appeal as soon as possible, although the appeal probably won’t be heard for more than a year.

Pope has until June 28 to report to the parish jail and begin serving his sentence.



