Breaux Bridge woman arrested on multiple drug charges

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A Breaux Bridge woman is facing several charges after a narcotics investigation inside a home in the 1100 block of Cormier Road Thursday morning. 

 Following a consent to search by the owner, Jamie Patin, 40, agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office located suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected Cyclobenzaprine, Alprazolam, along with various drug paraphernalia.

She was also charged with keeping a disorderly place, authorities said. 

Following her arrest, Patin was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. 

