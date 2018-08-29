Breaux Bridge Walmart gets first the first Electric Vehicle Charging Station
Breaux Bridge, La. - The Breaux Bridge Walmart is the first store in Louisiana to offer customers an Electric Vehicle charging station.
The retailer plans to have over a thousand stores with these stations when complete.
Following a simple “plug-pay-charge-go” sequence, vehicles can charge up in between 10 to 30 minutes.
There are 138 Walmart locations in Louisiana.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Man arrested, second man wanted for...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Husband arrested in Jennings on...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Rights groups to Google: No censored search in China
- Woman accused of stealing $13K from inmate's bank account
- Google denies Trump charge it rigs "Trump News" searches
- Protesters rally in support of Gen. Mouton monument removal
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-