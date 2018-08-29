Local

Breaux Bridge Walmart gets first the first Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Breaux Bridge, La. - The Breaux Bridge Walmart is the first store in Louisiana to offer customers an Electric Vehicle charging station.

The retailer plans to have over a thousand stores with these stations when complete. 

Following a simple “plug-pay-charge-go” sequence, vehicles can charge up in between 10 to 30 minutes.

There are 138 Walmart locations in Louisiana.

 

