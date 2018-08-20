Breaux Bridge teen arrested on charges of simple kidnapping/sexual battery

A Breaux Bridge teen faces multiple felony charges after an investigation was initiated into a report of a missing female juvenile from the Breaux Bridge area.

17-year-old Peter D. Castille was arrested and charged with one count of simple kidnapping, misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile and oral sexual battery.

Police say he was also booked on several outstanding warrants including, one count of driving under suspension, one count resisting an officer and two counts illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond.