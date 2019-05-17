Breaux Bridge teen arrested for firing shots at a home Corday Treveil Taylor, Jr. [ + - ] Video

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. - A Breaux Bridge teen is in custody charged with Aggravated Assault With A Firearm.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving several subjects along with a report of shots fired at a residence in the 2200 block of Doyle Melancon Road in Breaux Bridge. No one was injured in the shooting.

Authorities say the identified the suspect, Corday Treveil Taylor, Jr., 18, Breaux Bridge. He was arrested early Thursday. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center .

