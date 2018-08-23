Breaux Bridge man wanted on several outstanding warrants

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a suspected wanted on several outstanding warrants. Deputies are search for 26-year old Justin S. Williams. He was last known to be residing in the 1000 block of Semere Road, Breaux Bridge, LA. . He may also be residing in the 1000 block of Red Barn Road, Breaux Bridge, LA.

Williams is wanted on the following Outstanding Warrants for Failure To Appear For The Following:

Failure to Appear for Simple-Battery

Failure to Appear for Non-Support

2-counts Attempted Burglary

1-count Criminal Trespass

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Justin S. Williams, is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.