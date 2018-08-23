Local

Breaux Bridge man wanted on several outstanding warrants

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 09:28 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 09:28 AM CDT

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a suspected wanted on several outstanding warrants.  Deputies are search for 26-year old Justin S. Williams.  He was last known to be residing in the 1000 block of Semere Road, Breaux Bridge, LA. . He may also be residing in the 1000 block of Red Barn Road, Breaux Bridge, LA.

 

Williams is wanted on the following Outstanding Warrants for Failure To Appear For The Following: 

 Failure to Appear for Simple-Battery

Failure to Appear for Non-Support

2-counts Attempted Burglary

1-count Criminal Trespass

 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Justin S. Williams, is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center