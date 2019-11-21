Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Breaux Bridge man struck and killed late Wednesday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)-There have been two deadly crashes in two days in St. Martin Parish.

The latest happened on Salt Mine Road when a man was killed while walking in the roadway. Authorities have identified the victim as Marvin Zenon, 26, of Breaux Bridge.

No charges are pending at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

On Tuesday, A 46-year-old Breaux Bridge man was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Talley was walking in the 1000 block of Huval Lane in Cecilia when he was struck and died at the scene, Maj. Ginny Higgins said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories