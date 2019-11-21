Breaux Bridge man struck and killed late Wednesday

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)-There have been two deadly crashes in two days in St. Martin Parish.

The latest happened on Salt Mine Road when a man was killed while walking in the roadway. Authorities have identified the victim as Marvin Zenon, 26, of Breaux Bridge.

No charges are pending at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

On Tuesday, A 46-year-old Breaux Bridge man was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Talley was walking in the 1000 block of Huval Lane in Cecilia when he was struck and died at the scene, Maj. Ginny Higgins said.