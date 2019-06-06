Breaux Bridge man arrested in connection with March and May burglaries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eugene Meche (SMPSO)

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Following an ongoing investigation into three burglaries that occurred in the Butte LaRose and Grand Anse area of St. Martin Parish during the months of March and May.

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Eugene Meche, 55, Breaux Bridge on three counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

He was booked into the parish jail on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

