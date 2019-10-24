Breaux Bridge family says thief has been slashing their tires for years

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- A Breaux Bridge family says they don’t feel safe in their own home.

About two years ago, the family moved into “My Place,” a mobile home park.

The family said as soon as they moved in, someone started slashing their tires on a regular basis.

“My little nephew is to the point where he has to sit outside all night long from the time it gets dark until four or five o’clock in the morning, and the minute they go in somebody comes and slashes the tires,” Amanda Bob, the family member who purchased the family’s mobile homes, said.

Since the family moved in, they say they have had to replace their tires 17 times.

The tire slashings prompted them to put up security cameras.

Bob said they came home Wednesday to find yet another slashed tire, but they noticed something was missing.

“The tape was gone. The actual recording box for the cameras was gone,” Bob said.

The family said they believe whoever slashed their tires also broke into their home and stole the video surveillance footage.

“All they did was pop the box off and pull the box out and left,” Amy Jones, a family member who lives next door, said.

The thief left behind an Xbox, a laptop and two flat screen TVs.

“They only wanted the recording device,” Jones said.

The family says they don’t know what to think.

“What’s going to be next? They went as far as vandalizing. Now they are actually going into her home where that’s the only place she feels safe and now she can’t even feel safe there,” Jones said.

