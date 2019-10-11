Breaux Bridge couple arrested for exploitation of persons with infirmities

ST. MARTINVILLE, La.- John Hardy and his wife, Alicia Hardy were arrested Thursday evening shortly before 9:00 p.m. for taking over $106,000 from a elderly family members account without permission.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on September 3, in regard to the alleged left of funds of an elderly individual.

It was learned after an investigation by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office that John Hardy removed funds from an account belonging to a seventy-six-year-old family member.

Alicia Hardy(Photo: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

John “Troy” Hardy(Photo: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Hardy Later placed money removed from the account into a separate account. The separate account was under his and his wife, Alicia Hardy’s names.

It was also reveled that the Hardys had later spent in excess over $106,000 in matter of only fifteen months, without permission of the elderly family member.

On Thursday the Sheriff’s Office arrested both John “Troy” Hardy, 50 and his wife, Alicia Hardy, 50 both of Breaux Bridge, and charged them each with one count of exploitation of persons with infirmities.

Both were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, at which their bond was set at the time at $5,000. The couple were both later released after posting bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.