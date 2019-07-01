UPDATE: Police on scene of fatal shooting in Lafayette

Lafayette Police have confirmed that they are currently on scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday night, in the 100 block of Northern Avenue.

It happened just before 8 p.m., police said.

We are being told by eyewitnesses that at least one person, possibly a 2-year-old, was shot and killed inside a home.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas would only confirm the fatal shooting and says the scene is still active and a homicide investigation is on-going.

Stay tuned to KLFY online throughout the night and on Passe Partout starting at 4:30 a.m. Monday as we will have further information when it becomes available.