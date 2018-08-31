BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crash near Kaplan, 1 dead Video Video

LAFAYETTE, La. - Authorities are on the scene of a plane crash near Kaplan. Officials tell KLFY News that the plane went down early Friday morning. Authorities say at least one person is dead.

Officials say the plane struck a tower and that it has collapsed as well. The location of the plane crash is off of Rosewood Road off of Highway 14.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, deputies are currently on scene of a plane crash located off of Rosewood Rd. west of Kaplan and says that one fatality has been confirmed but no other information is available at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office has secured the scene and has made contact with the National Transportation and Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, who are responsible for handling these types of investigations.

KLFY News has a crew on the scene and will update this Breaking News story.