Arrest made in the hit and run death of 19 year old

Lafayette Police have made an arrest in the hit and run death of a Lafayette teen.

Police tell KLFY News 10, 36-year old Donald Tezeno of Lafayette was arrested. Tezeno was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Felony Hit and Run Driving with Death. He’s being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

19-year-old Kirk “Poppie” Broussard of Lafayette was cycling in the area of Pont de Mouton near Acadian Hills when he was struck by a vehicle last week.

On Wednesday, Lafayette Police released a surveillance picture identifying the vehicle involved in the hit and run that killed Kirk Broussard. After we aired that report, several tips came in.

In an interview with KLFY 10 News, Broussard’s mother, Betty Leonard said, “I miss everything about Kirk. Everything.” She says she and her son were inseparable.

“I could have a good day, but then, he just crosses my mind because I know at this point in time what would have been done. He would have been on my side. If he’s not at work, he’s on my side,” she recalls.

Now that Broussard is gone, Leonard feels like a piece of herself is missing.

“I’m just so hurt. I just didn’t even think I would make it this far,” she says.