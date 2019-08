WHISKEY BAY, La. (KLFY)- State Police and HAZMAT are at the scene of a 18-wheeler crash the Basin Bridge on Interstate 10. Both east and westbound lanes are closed at this time.

Troopers are currently responding to a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 westbound at milepost 125 (Whiskey Bay). Both lanes of travel are closed and traffic is being diverted from I-10 to LA 415 to US Hwy 190. Please avoid the area if possible and exercise patience at this time. pic.twitter.com/UzI25e0dtM — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) August 26, 2019

The crash caused a major explosion. How many other vehicle involved has not yet been determined, State Police Troop I Thomas Gossen said.

I-10 West remains closed at Mile Marker 125 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) due a multi-vehicle accident. Congestion has reached 3 miles in length. All traffic is now being diverted at LA 415 (Lobdell). Use alternate route. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) August 26, 2019

This is a developing story.