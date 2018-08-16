Boys Scouts of America Evangeline Area Council welcomes historic year

LAFAYETTE, LA – The Boy Scouts of America (BSA), for the first time in its 108-year history, is inviting both boys and girls to join the Cub Scouts, ages 5-10.

"With the school year upon us, we welcome all families to participate in the Cub Scouts, a program renowned for character-building fun and adventure," the Evangeline Area Council said.

Today, the council held a public event to address the inclusion of girls in its program.

“The Evangeline Area Council is excited to welcome both boys and girls into Cub Scouting,” says Art Hawkins, executive director. “After all, the values of Scouting – being trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent – are relevant and important for both boys and girls.”

The Evangeline Area Council will be hosting Cub Scout sign-ups throughout Acadiana over the next few weeks, the council said. Each Cub Scout den will be single gender — all boys or all girls. Cub Scout packs, meanwhile, can include any combination of all-boy or all-girl dens.

"This unique approach allows the organization to maintain the integrity of the single gender model while also meeting the needs of today’s families," the council said.

Learn more at eacbsa.org.