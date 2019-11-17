Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bonin Road reopened to traffic, but work continues

Local
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Residents traveling Bonin Road between Lafayette and Youngsville can breathe a sigh of relief as the road has reopened. A section of the road between Fortune Road and Windsong Road has been closed since the start of November.

While work will continue on Bonin Road – mostly restriping and clean up – officials said in a press release those activities can be done without closures. Workers will move to late morning and early afternoon hours to accomodate heavy traffic hours.

The City of Youngsville thanked its police department, as well as Lafayette’s, for their assistance with traffic control. They also thanked residents for their patience.

The roadway is open!!!

Posted by Youngsville Police Department on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories