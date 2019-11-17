Bonin Road reopened to traffic, but work continues

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Residents traveling Bonin Road between Lafayette and Youngsville can breathe a sigh of relief as the road has reopened. A section of the road between Fortune Road and Windsong Road has been closed since the start of November.

While work will continue on Bonin Road – mostly restriping and clean up – officials said in a press release those activities can be done without closures. Workers will move to late morning and early afternoon hours to accomodate heavy traffic hours.

The City of Youngsville thanked its police department, as well as Lafayette’s, for their assistance with traffic control. They also thanked residents for their patience.