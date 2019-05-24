BOILED ADVISORY: the city of Melville will have a planned boil advisory Tuesday
MELVILLE, La.- The city of Melville will have a planned boil advisory starting Tuesday, at 7:00 am.
The boil advisory will be due to construction to the Water Works project.
The advisory is until further notice.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Robber shows hatchet, clerk pulls gun
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Coast Guard ends search for missing...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Stay with us throughout the day as we follow Officer William Buechner's honor guard through Auburn
- U.S. forecasters reveal outlook for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
- North Street will close: "I have to go home & tell my autistic children that they're displaced"
- EMOTIONAL VIDEO: UMC honors 18-year-old organ donor killed in crash