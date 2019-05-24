Local

BOILED ADVISORY: the city of Melville will have a planned boil advisory Tuesday

MELVILLE, La.- The city of Melville will have a planned boil advisory starting Tuesday, at 7:00 am. 

The boil advisory will be due to construction to the Water Works project.

The advisory is until further notice.

 

 

 

