Boil water advisory in effect in town of Sunset due to power failure at water well

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A boil water advisory is in effect for all of Sunset as of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening due to a power failure at the water well.

Town officials say some homes and businesses may expereince a low drip while others may have no water at all.

Crews will work throughout the evening to repair the issues, however there is no timel frame as to when the repairs will take place, town officials said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now