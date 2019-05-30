Local

Boil water advisory in effect in town of Sunset due to power failure at water well

Posted: May 29, 2019 08:36 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:43 AM CDT

A boil water advisory is in effect for all of Sunset as of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening due to a power failure at the water well.

Town officials say some homes and businesses may expereince a low drip while others may have no water at all.

Crews will work throughout the evening to repair the issues, however there is no timel frame as to when the repairs will take place, town officials said. 

 

 

 

 

 

