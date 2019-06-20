Live Now
BOIL ADVISORY: Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory as of this morning

EVANGELINE PARISH: The Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory as of 7:45am today for the following areas: South End Crooked Creek Pkwy., Friendship Loop, Dundeef Rd., and Henry Cole Lane. 

The boil advisory will continue until further notice.

Residents in the area are asked to boil the water for one full minute before use.

